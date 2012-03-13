Georgi Dimitrov Erase

FANTA

FANTA illustration canvas logo dsgn erase georgi dimitrov fanta magic fourplus graffiti
Part of my canvas Fanta :)
Hope u like it !
Cheers

Posted on Mar 13, 2012
