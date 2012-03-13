Marcelo Schultz

Thank God It's Friday!

Thank God It's Friday!
Yay! I won the "THREADLESS competition" !!! This t-shirt will be sold soon!
Thanks a lot to who voted!

Rebound of
T-shirt project! FRIDAY!!!!
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
