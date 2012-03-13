Nikki Lee Olsen

Green's Interface greens restaurant identity interface design tuna sandwich lunch senior project
A sneak peak of the in-store touchscreen ordering interface for my senior project. Build your own salads and sandwiches. Allows the user to know exactly what they're eating. View nutritional information for each individual ingredient option or for your creation as a whole!

Posted on Mar 13, 2012
