Gizem Gaudet

Event Bites

Gizem Gaudet
Gizem Gaudet
Hire Me
  • Save
Event Bites app delivery food event mockup mobile iphone ios interaction gif
Event Bites app delivery food event mockup mobile iphone ios interaction gif
Event Bites app delivery food event mockup mobile iphone ios interaction gif
Download color palette
  1. mockup.gif
  2. event-bites-final-mockup.png
  3. event-bites-style-guide.png

Event Bites is an iOS mobile app to place food delivery and pickup orders for large group events such as corporate meetings and office holiday parties.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2018
Gizem Gaudet
Gizem Gaudet
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Gizem Gaudet

View profile
    • Like