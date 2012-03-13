Raul Solano

Littlerobot.com

Raul Solano
Raul Solano
  • Save
Littlerobot.com teaser tool robot
Download color palette

Hi guys!
I'll start on dribbble with this teaser for littlerobot.com
We seek for a clean and emotive sensation, boosting the curiosity and the call to action "Be the first to know".

Check http://www.littlerobot.com site to see it in action.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Raul Solano
Raul Solano

More by Raul Solano

View profile
    • Like