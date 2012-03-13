Doubletake Ajax & HTML5 Template

The pixelentity team is proud to bring you the “Doubletake” template. Doubletake is an elegant modern and speedy Ajax template designed with business and creative people in mind. Amongst other things, Doubletake sports an innovative full page side-to-side scrolling navigation effect, which will make your visitor’s user experience remarkable. With over 9000 lines of custom written javascript and a slew of cutting edge features, the Doubletake template is bursting with potential for your new project.

Hit the link for the live demo & all the juicy details.