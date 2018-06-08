Ryan Johnson
Feed ⇄ Post app ui ux prototype animation iphone x iphone kickstarter drip post feed ios
A quick experiment with transitions from our feed to user’s posts (and back again).

Look out for the Drip app in the iOS App Store soon.

Posted on Jun 8, 2018
