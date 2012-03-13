TinchyRobot

Clean ui controller

TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
  • Save
Clean ui controller ui user interface clean simple white space
Download color palette

Finally free to continue my work on that clean ui I have had in the pipeline for the last few months. Should be available soon.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by TinchyRobot

View profile
    • Like