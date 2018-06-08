Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Petar Vasiljevic 🏀

VinyList

Petar Vasiljevic 🏀
Petar Vasiljevic 🏀
Hire Me
  • Save
VinyList album cover player list music design concept vinyl ui web
VinyList album cover player list music design concept vinyl ui web
Download color palette
  1. small.jpg
  2. biggg.jpg

https://www.instagram.com/petar_v13/
Hello everyone,

I've been collecting vinyls for almost a year now and recently came up with an idea of VinyList. Web platform that allow users to share theirs and browse vinyl collections of other users.

This shot would be a screen of specific record with a song list, ability to switch between A and B side of the vinyl, option to listen to the sample of the songs and some info about the record is self.

Hope that you will like it, I would love to hear what you think and maybe some ideas..

I will upload more versions of this shot in the next week and hopefully I will design the other screens if I find the time.

Cheers :)

Make sure to check out the attachment for real pixels.

Heave a great weekend!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2018
Petar Vasiljevic 🏀
Petar Vasiljevic 🏀
UI/UX designer, with 10 years of experience →
Hire Me

More by Petar Vasiljevic 🏀

View profile
    • Like