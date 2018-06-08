🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
https://www.instagram.com/petar_v13/
Hello everyone,
I've been collecting vinyls for almost a year now and recently came up with an idea of VinyList. Web platform that allow users to share theirs and browse vinyl collections of other users.
This shot would be a screen of specific record with a song list, ability to switch between A and B side of the vinyl, option to listen to the sample of the songs and some info about the record is self.
Hope that you will like it, I would love to hear what you think and maybe some ideas..
I will upload more versions of this shot in the next week and hopefully I will design the other screens if I find the time.
Cheers :)
Make sure to check out the attachment for real pixels.
Heave a great weekend!