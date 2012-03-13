Courtesy... Spider-Man

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Monday's CommonPencil prompt was "from your favorite fiction book". And if it weren't for Spider-Man, I would have never started drawing. In an attempt to incorporate lettering, I drew Spidey's old calling card!
The process to get the comic-book-paper look was a bit roundabout but i got it!
- Hand letter the “Courtesy, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.” and draw the old spidey logo. Then ink it and scan it in. (Easiest lettering I’ve done so far!)
- Warp it in photoshop, add/alter colors and make the surrounding card. Print it, and sketch the little table vignette. Scan it back in.
- Add color. Put a halftone filter on top to give it the comic book “dots”. Print it.
- Ink the sketch with bold lines, and do the hatching. Scan it back in. Done.
I think the trick is scanning the once-printed halftone colors to give it that perfect washed-out/two-tone comic book look. So have fun with that if you’d like to try it out!