Courtesy... Spider-Man

Monday's CommonPencil prompt was "from your favorite fiction book". And if it weren't for Spider-Man, I would have never started drawing. In an attempt to incorporate lettering, I drew Spidey's old calling card!

The process to get the comic-book-paper look was a bit roundabout but i got it!

- Hand letter the “Courtesy, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.” and draw the old spidey logo. Then ink it and scan it in. (Easiest lettering I’ve done so far!)

- Warp it in photoshop, add/alter colors and make the surrounding card. Print it, and sketch the little table vignette. Scan it back in.

- Add color. Put a halftone filter on top to give it the comic book “dots”. Print it.

- Ink the sketch with bold lines, and do the hatching. Scan it back in. Done.

I think the trick is scanning the once-printed halftone colors to give it that perfect washed-out/two-tone comic book look. So have fun with that if you’d like to try it out!