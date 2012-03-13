Customized Facebook Cover Design

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
New customized Facebook cover, profile photo, and tabs incorporating my new branding.
View the page here: http://www.facebook.com/Rosger.Design.Interactive
If you'd like to customize your page like this, I have a few tips that I'll be posting on my new page here tomorrow. Everything from maximizing the quality of the cover photo, to making your own thumbs. Become a fan, "Like" and find out more!