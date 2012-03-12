Alex Fram

Granny Smith Goodness part 2

Alex Fram
Alex Fram
  • Save
Granny Smith Goodness part 2 fun apple vector
Download color palette

Tried my hand at smaller sizes for my last project!

F8976b9df7a260beea096c82213ec4ba
Rebound of
Granny Smith Goodness
By Alex Fram
View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2012
Alex Fram
Alex Fram

More by Alex Fram

View profile
    • Like