Travis Duda

Millennion Full Contact Logo Concept

Travis Duda
Travis Duda
  • Save
Millennion Full Contact Logo Concept logo mma millennion
Download color palette

Working through a few concepts for an upstart MMA gym and brand. Any thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 12, 2012
Travis Duda
Travis Duda

More by Travis Duda

View profile
    • Like