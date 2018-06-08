I talked about my UX flashcard project, few weeks back. And the idea was to come up with a better solution that can improve the learning gaps for anyone who wants to learn UX; the easy way. This landing page wip is just part of my project where one can download its free app, and start learning. I’ve been generating content for this program such as what to include, how to display, and how to capture its metrics once it’s out. That’s all for now I can say. I’ll come back with more thoughts on this.



Also, thank you so much for adding comments to my dribbble shots. I really appreciate it 🙏🏻

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

If you have more ideas, just share using the comment box down 👇🏻 here

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖