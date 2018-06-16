Dog lifestyle blog illustration 03/08

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
As long as I am making 2 illustrations for Hector Kitchen blog per week you might guess that I have so many new dog illustrations to show you😉 Here are the favourite ones of mine for new articles about healthy dogs&cats nutrition✌🏻✨
Instagram | Facebook | Behance