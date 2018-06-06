Jack Daly
Crate and Barrel | The Design Genome Project

InVision
Crate and Barrel | The Design Genome Project
Enjoyed coming up with the concept for this latest Design Genome Project illy—featuring Crate and Barrel.

Crate and Barrel’s digital product design team does a ton of research and works hard to connect with passionate customers—and to connect that passion to digital design work. The idea of combining passion and craft in retail stores, and the digital world, helped inform this illustration.

You can learn a ton about the Crate and Barrel design team’s process, structure, and more in the full report.

Enjoy our work? Feel free to hit “L” to show some love.

P.S. If you haven’t already, you can check out other reports (and illustrations). I personally love the one I finished recently for Herman Miller.

