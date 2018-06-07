Jeremy Mansfield
Solvvy, Content Strategy & UX
The importance of wireframing is combining the critical business functions of content with the elegance of visual presentation to create a beautiful storytelling experience that is meaningful, memorable and clear.

Last year, we had the opportunity to work with the customer service specialists at Solvvy who are paving the way in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. We coordinated directly with their director of demand generation to craft a highly visual site that provided ample opportunity for gated content touchpoints for growing their digital marketing base.

Beginning with a full site and content audit, we took inventory of their current architecture and made recommended changes to the structure in order to align with their business goals. Once all of the planning and foundation was built, we spent ample time wireframing out the site architecture to ensure smooth delivery during the creative execution phase.

Posted on Jun 7, 2018
