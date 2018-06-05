Dead Hand Simulation Systems // Logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbble!
Thank you @District North: Design Studio for inviting me up from a prospect into this amazing place!
I'm a huge fan of wargaming if you didn't already know, both traditional and digital, and I personally tinker with aspects of creating my own. I figured it was finally time to create a nice logo for my "company" after seeing so many other great logos for the Famicase Exhibition.