Kyle Gideon

Dead Hand Simulation Systems // Logo

Kyle Gideon
Kyle Gideon
  • Save
Dead Hand Simulation Systems // Logo wargame dhss mark letter logo systems simulation hand dead
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble!

Thank you @District North: Design Studio for inviting me up from a prospect into this amazing place!

I'm a huge fan of wargaming if you didn't already know, both traditional and digital, and I personally tinker with aspects of creating my own. I figured it was finally time to create a nice logo for my "company" after seeing so many other great logos for the Famicase Exhibition.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2018
Kyle Gideon
Kyle Gideon

More by Kyle Gideon

View profile
    • Like