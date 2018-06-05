Ciara Ní Dhuinn

Childhood day 1 magic

Ciara Ní Dhuinn
Ciara Ní Dhuinn
  • Save
Childhood day 1 magic imagination reading character kidlit
Download color palette

A week of prompts for #childhoodweek

That time my parents got me a tape recorder so I could listen to audio books and escape

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2018
Ciara Ní Dhuinn
Ciara Ní Dhuinn

More by Ciara Ní Dhuinn

View profile
    • Like