Keynote Prototyping

prototyping keynote design
Working on my presentation deck in Keynote for my upcoming workshop on prototyping for UX Australia next week. I'm working with Unit OT Condensed and some muted earth tones in the color palette. The textured backgrounds are from a photo of polished concrete.

Posted on Aug 18, 2010
