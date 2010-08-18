Joel Glovier

Handwriting Rebound

Handwriting Rebound sketch handwriting dunk
On a wide sticky note. Honestly at first I saw the shot and I was like, "OH! OH! Rebound a sketch! Cool!!" And then I realized it was to rebound just handwriting, but by that time I already had this fun little scene in my head.

(*pink ball courtesy photoshop - I know, I know. Couldn't just use traditional mediums).

Posted on Aug 18, 2010
I design workflow tools for humans.

