Jonny Haynes

Seconds out

Jonny Haynes
Jonny Haynes
  • Save
Seconds out illustration white black print
Download color palette

This is going to be a print advert for Ebuyer.com

The original pencil drawing was by Tom Sanderson. I've tidied it up using Illustrator and added a bit more detail.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2010
Jonny Haynes
Jonny Haynes

More by Jonny Haynes

View profile
    • Like