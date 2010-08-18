Chris Gillis

tomato & basil

tomato & basil typography texture
daily design exercise shots to keep fresh with type.
#10 for august - tomato & basil, two great things that happen in summer.

type - Tiza, WMFood

Posted on Aug 18, 2010
