Ryan Dean-Corke

Quickmusicplayercontrols

Ryan Dean-Corke
Ryan Dean-Corke
  • Save
Quickmusicplayercontrols player clean simple
Download color palette

Simple flash/html5 music player controls for a site. (& hover states)

Not sure about the tracking being dark either...

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2010
Ryan Dean-Corke
Ryan Dean-Corke

More by Ryan Dean-Corke

View profile
    • Like