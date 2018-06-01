Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CfBM // 01

CfBM // 01 circular optical core logo brand design symbol geometric abstract biology health medical
One of a number of proposed identity routes for a medical centre based near Toronto that specialises in holistic treatment.

