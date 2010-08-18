Working on the holding page for a new site, using an illustration the client sent over as the background. Buttons are all CSS. Used an inset shadow for the little glow at the top. Here's the code:

button {

background: #333; /*old browser fallback*/

background: -moz-linear-gradient(top, #666, #333);

-moz-box-shadow:0px 1px 1px rgba(250, 250, 250, 0.4) inset;

-moz-border-radius: 0.7em;

border:1px solid #444444;

opacity:0.8; /*shows some of the background through*/

text-shadow:1px 1px 0 rgba(250, 250, 250, 0.2);

}

button:hover,

button:focus,

button:active {

cursor: pointer;

opacity:1;

}

input[type=email] {

background-color: #FFFCFC;

-moz-box-shadow:1px 1px 3px #DDDDDD inset;

opacity:0.6;

border:1px solid #CCCCCC;

}

input[type=email]:focus {

opacity:0.8; /*makes it more opaque on focus*/

-moz-box-shadow: 0 0 8px #3C72AC; /*adds a glow*/

}

(Don't forget the other browser prefixes)