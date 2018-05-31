Cesar Zeppini

InVision Studio | Font Book Redesign

InVision Studio | Font Book Redesign
InVision Studio | Font Book Redesign studio invision apple mac app type typography redesign book font
Just exercising.

A new approach for the Font Book, which honestly could offer much more in terms of function and beauty. It's a shame that, though type is such a beautiful thing, most apps that are focused on it are ugly 😅

What do you guys think?
Check the REAL PIXELS.

Website | Twitter | Instagram

Posted on May 31, 2018
