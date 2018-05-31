InVision Studio | Font Book Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Just exercising.
A new approach for the Font Book, which honestly could offer much more in terms of function and beauty. It's a shame that, though type is such a beautiful thing, most apps that are focused on it are ugly 😅
What do you guys think?
Check the REAL PIXELS.
