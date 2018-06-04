John Ashenden
Resource Identity Motion Test

Resource Identity Motion Test animated logo resource twirl animated icon icon animation spin loading motion
Whipped up a quick motion test using the new Resource Icon. I'm not much of an animator, but still pretty happy with how this came together. Shoot me a message if you want to take a stab at it and I'll send you the source files.

Posted on Jun 4, 2018
