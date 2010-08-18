🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
A joke between some friends about "Moding" our iPhones, if your familiar with electric guitars and Keeley you might get it. Anyway, wanted to try and put something simple and small like this on the app store as a test. These are just some of the elements I came up with tonight, feedback is very welcomed - I'm not particularly happy with my treatment of the text but it's now 3am.