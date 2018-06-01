Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abinash Mohanty

Content Discovery

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
Content Discovery colors iphone x card sketch design type ios web app ui branding ux
Content Discovery colors iphone x card sketch design type ios web app ui branding ux
Download color palette
  1. content_-_discovery_2x.png
  2. content_-_discovery_4x.png

Happy Friday Dribbbers 😎

Sharing one of the shots from the discovery section. More shots from my other projects as coming up. Hope you like it 🎍

Have a great weekend guys!

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

If you have more ideas, just share using the comment box down 👇🏻 here

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

Content 2.0 ux flashcard 2x
Rebound of
Screens WIP - UX Flashcard
By Abinash Mohanty
View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2018
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like