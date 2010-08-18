Michael Spitz

'Heart' Logo Study

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Hire Me
  • Save
'Heart' Logo Study heart mail logo letter red white identity michael spitz michaelspitz mark
Download color palette

Logo dev I've got going on the back burner. Almost seems too obvious to have not been played already..? If you've seen anything like it around, definitely feel free to let me know ;)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2010
Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael Spitz

View profile
    • Like