Graphik.fi v2

georgia minimal grey yellow noise type typography web meta serif clean
Finally came up with a new design, that's a lot more minimal than the previous version I was working with. The header font is Meta Serif served from Typekit and the body uses Georgia.

Posted on Aug 18, 2010
