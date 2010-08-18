Paul Hammond

JS1k Cellula Autonoma

js1k cellular
My entry for the JS1k, based on Langton's Ant. It's a heavily optimized version of my entry to the 5k contest 9 years ago.

Posted on Aug 18, 2010
