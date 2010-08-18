Jeff Finley

Arsenal Ornate Lettering sketch

Jeff Finley
Jeff Finley
sketch pencil lettering typeography paper rough
Here's the original sketch for the upcoming tutorial I'm making

Rebound of
Arsenal Ornate Lettering tutorial
By Jeff Finley
Posted on Aug 18, 2010
Jeff Finley
Jeff Finley

