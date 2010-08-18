Jeff Finley

Arsenal Ornate Lettering tutorial

This month I'm working on 4 big video tutorials for Go Media's Arsenal (arsenal.gomedia.us) and this is my 2nd one called "Ornate Lettering" stay tuned, it could be a while before it's released.

Posted on Aug 18, 2010
