Benek Lisefski

Lujo brochure detail 01

Benek Lisefski
Benek Lisefski
Hire Me
  • Save
Lujo brochure detail 01 brochure print white product model
Download color palette

Detail of brochure for high-end hammock & beanbag company

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2010
Benek Lisefski
Benek Lisefski
UX/UI Design & Strategy
Hire Me

More by Benek Lisefski

View profile
    • Like