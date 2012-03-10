Dan Beltechi

Can you make the logo bigger?

Can you make the logo bigger? nutramedix green grey nav open sans
Long time no dribbble.

"Skinning" an e-commerce SaaS. We only have access to the CSS, so I'm keeping things very simple.

Branding by Iulian Avasiloaia. Top notch dude. EDIT: Link to his Dribbble.

Palette looks better in full view :)

Posted on Mar 10, 2012
