Fun with the Twitch API

View Pen: https://codepen.io/zachbharris/pen/mLgJOv/

Yesterday I decided to start messing around with Twitch's new API to help improve my Async/Await knowledge and to see what was possible. This was a very fun small project and I plan to play around more with their API to create some really cool things.

Feel free to rummage through my code and notes and provide any dev feedback on things I could have done differently and/or better :)