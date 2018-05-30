Fun with the Twitch API

Trending designs to inspire you
View Pen: https://codepen.io/zachbharris/pen/mLgJOv/
Yesterday I decided to start messing around with Twitch's new API to help improve my Async/Await knowledge and to see what was possible. This was a very fun small project and I plan to play around more with their API to create some really cool things.
Feel free to rummage through my code and notes and provide any dev feedback on things I could have done differently and/or better :)