Ehsan Rahimi

Music Playlist App Interaction

Ehsan Rahimi
Ehsan Rahimi
  • Save
Music Playlist App Interaction list ui ux cards video sketch iphone x material ios social principle transition prototype animation interaction gif motion details card scroll swipe music app playlist player minimal clean luxury stylish spotify apple google deezer
Download color palette

Hello everyone, it’s been a while :) Hope you're doing well.
I’ve been making some playlists over the past year and I finally found the time to have fun with some related interaction ideas.

As always, I can’t wait to hear your thoughts, and please feel free to check out the playlists, there are a few you can enjoy listening to while working ;)

🎵 I Make Playlists!
🐦 I tweet sometimes!
📷 I take photos as well!

Ehsan Rahimi
Ehsan Rahimi

More by Ehsan Rahimi

View profile
    • Like