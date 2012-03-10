Mathew Hoy

Mass Effect 3 avatars

Mathew Hoy
Mathew Hoy
  • Save
Mass Effect 3 avatars monster keener green blue orange n7 masseffect3 flash vector wacom
Download color palette

Finished up the new cover image for our Facebook page tonight! Check the page for the full shot: http://facebook.com/gamesdaypodcast

View all tags
Posted on Mar 10, 2012
Mathew Hoy
Mathew Hoy

More by Mathew Hoy

View profile
    • Like