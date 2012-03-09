Video Website Home Page

Working on the homepage design for a new project. This is a new process I'm trying. I use Photoshop and Illustrator for the real designing — but for wire framing, I am using Adobe Ideas for iPad. I draw and scribble concepts for key areas of the website.

Then I export the sketch (which is a smart object vector) and scale it roughly to place in Photoshop. From there I have my idea in front of me and I can start working on the pixel perfect stuff.

It's a really nice way to jump between designing and conceptualizing next steps. I know what I need to do and don't waste the client's time — but I'm not bound to awful, mundane black and white wireframes in the traditional sense.