Nathan Sharp

Give us literature or give us death

Nathan Sharp
Nathan Sharp
  • Save
Give us literature or give us death nerd heavy metal drawn tattoo engraving club book skull logo
Download color palette

Logo for Books of Some Substance (B.O.S.S.), a San Francisco based Bookclub/Podcast/Imprint.

Full disclosure: I cofounded B.O.S.S.
www.booksofsomesubstance.com

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2018
Nathan Sharp
Nathan Sharp
Howdy y'all.

More by Nathan Sharp

View profile
    • Like