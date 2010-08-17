Online Store

Matt Spiel

Threw together a quick header for Carter Hulsey's big cartel. I should prolly think about designing the full thing... someday.

(this post is error free curtesy of my lovely wife and her ninjafied proof-reading abilities)

edit - Daniel font was not my choosing, client's request... : (

Posted on Aug 17, 2010
