Selena Boer

Feathers

Selena Boer
Selena Boer
  • Save
Feathers feathers illustration
Download color palette

A quick look at some feathers I'm working on for a new pattern.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Selena Boer
Selena Boer

More by Selena Boer

View profile
    • Like