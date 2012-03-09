Toby Fraser

Sarah & Coco

Toby Fraser
Toby Fraser
  • Save
Sarah & Coco illustration texture cat fish happy
Download color palette

One in a series of commissioned illustrations done of people and their pets. Personally I'm more of a dog person, but something about this little guy just makes me want to cuddle him.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Toby Fraser
Toby Fraser

More by Toby Fraser

View profile
    • Like