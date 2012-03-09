Toby Fraser

Fox Fit Logo

Toby Fraser
Toby Fraser
  • Save
Fox Fit Logo branding identity logo
Download color palette

Logo created for Fox Fit - Fitness For Females. One colour.

A486964660ed1b587cd13b4e3dd99f17
Rebound of
Fox Fit Logo
By Toby Fraser
View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Toby Fraser
Toby Fraser

More by Toby Fraser

View profile
    • Like