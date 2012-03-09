Ruven Casas

I´m a Player

Ruven Casas
Ruven Casas
  • Save
I´m a Player retouch dribbble compositing basketball player shot
Download color palette

This is a shot to express my happiness for being here! :D

Thanks To @Nico Andrade for draft me!

Visit: http://www.facebook.com/lhexificator

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Ruven Casas
Ruven Casas

More by Ruven Casas

View profile
    • Like