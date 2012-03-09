Revised "Two of a Kind" for Joel

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
this is a new version of a painting that I did about a month ago. My friend wanted to give it to his wife for their two-year anniversary. Sadly, it had already been sold. He was already in love with it, and asked if I could work a "2" into it somehow. So I made this new version just for Joel. See the original here www.kyletaylorart.com