Kyle Taylor

Revised "Two of a Kind" for Joel

Kyle Taylor
Kyle Taylor
  • Save
Revised "Two of a Kind" for Joel watercolor numbers ink children feet
Download color palette

this is a new version of a painting that I did about a month ago. My friend wanted to give it to his wife for their two-year anniversary. Sadly, it had already been sold. He was already in love with it, and asked if I could work a "2" into it somehow. So I made this new version just for Joel. See the original here www.kyletaylorart.com

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Kyle Taylor
Kyle Taylor

More by Kyle Taylor

View profile
    • Like