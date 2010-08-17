Dribbble Family Tree

I wanted to play around with the Dribbble API so I put this page together based on Nathan's Who Drafted Who? page. I made it so that it goes all the way back to the Master of Dribbble, just to make things easier.

One thing I'd like to see added to the API is a list of draftees' IDs, so I can build a tree structure from the top down. That's when things will start to get awesome.

http://liftux.com/dribbbletree/

Also, you can link directly to your own family tree by using a GET variable called 'player' like so:

http://liftux.com/dribbbletree/?player=richhemsley

http://liftux.com/dribbbletree/?player=chriswallace

http://liftux.com/dribbbletree/?player=rogie

http://liftux.com/dribbbletree/?player=ekindesigns