Dribbble Family Tree

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I wanted to play around with the Dribbble API so I put this page together based on Nathan's Who Drafted Who? page. I made it so that it goes all the way back to the Master of Dribbble, just to make things easier.
One thing I'd like to see added to the API is a list of draftees' IDs, so I can build a tree structure from the top down. That's when things will start to get awesome.
http://liftux.com/dribbbletree/
Also, you can link directly to your own family tree by using a GET variable called 'player' like so:
http://liftux.com/dribbbletree/?player=richhemsley
http://liftux.com/dribbbletree/?player=chriswallace
http://liftux.com/dribbbletree/?player=rogie
http://liftux.com/dribbbletree/?player=ekindesigns