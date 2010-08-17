Chris Wallace

Dribbble Family Tree

Chris Wallace
Chris Wallace
  • Save
Dribbble Family Tree dribbble api family tree
Download color palette

I wanted to play around with the Dribbble API so I put this page together based on Nathan's Who Drafted Who? page. I made it so that it goes all the way back to the Master of Dribbble, just to make things easier.

One thing I'd like to see added to the API is a list of draftees' IDs, so I can build a tree structure from the top down. That's when things will start to get awesome.

http://liftux.com/dribbbletree/

Also, you can link directly to your own family tree by using a GET variable called 'player' like so:

http://liftux.com/dribbbletree/?player=richhemsley
http://liftux.com/dribbbletree/?player=chriswallace
http://liftux.com/dribbbletree/?player=rogie
http://liftux.com/dribbbletree/?player=ekindesigns

523b5e0e8264c72e8ee72b5e6c6cf6a7
Rebound of
Who Drafted Who?
By Nathan Smith
View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2010
Chris Wallace
Chris Wallace

More by Chris Wallace

View profile
    • Like