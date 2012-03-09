Chris Hönninger

Icefall Teaser - Upcoming AV Project

Here's a super-tiny shot of an upcoming video-clip I am doing for one of my brother's songs. It is becoming somewhat of a ritual to get two or three of his songs visualized every year. So here is Icefall.

Stay tuned.

Posted on Mar 9, 2012
